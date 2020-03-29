Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is delivering food to Baltimore City families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second straight day, the UMMC team delivered 3,600 boxes of prepared meals and fresh produce.
Officials with the medical center say they’re making the deliveries to ensure children who rely on school lunches can eat during the coronavirus closures.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.