CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, University of Maryland Medical Center


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is delivering food to Baltimore City families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second straight day, the UMMC team delivered 3,600 boxes of prepared meals and fresh produce.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials with the medical center say they’re making the deliveries to ensure children who rely on school lunches can eat during the coronavirus closures.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply