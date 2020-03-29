CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 15 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday evening in east Baltimore.

Police were called to Linwood and Ashland Avenues around 5 p.m. for a report of a serious incident. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where she died a short time later.

Homicide detectives have yet to identify a suspect(s) or determine a motive.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply