BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday evening in east Baltimore.
Police were called to Linwood and Ashland Avenues around 5 p.m. for a report of a serious incident. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where she died a short time later.
Homicide detectives have yet to identify a suspect(s) or determine a motive.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.