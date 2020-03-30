CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan Issues 'Stay At Home' Order
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has suspended issuing parking citations during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Previously, County Executive Johnny Olszewski had issued an executive order providing an extension of all county licenses, permits, registrations and other authorizations until 30 days following the end of the local state of emergency.

This applies to suspensions concerning payments of late fees owed to Baltimore County.

