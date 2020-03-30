CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday, police said.

The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of Madison Street just after 4 p.m. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Edgewood Street. Police said a 46-year-old man had been shot in the arm.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

Police said he is not cooperating with their investigation.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

