HUGHESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Charles County man is held without bond after he was arrested Friday for violating Gov. Hogan’s emergency order which prohibits planned gatherings of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville on Friday shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a large group of people.
When officers arrived, they found about 60 people at a bonfire. The department said it was the second time they had responded there for a report of a large gathering.
In the first incident, the homeowner, Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, agreed to disperse the crowd, but the second time he refused multiple requests by police.
