BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in the Baltimore area tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Monday night.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
In a statement, the company said:
We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.
The company said it has told employees about the case and is asking employees who came into contact with the person who tested positive to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Amazon will also provide up to two weeks’ worth of pay for employees who go into quarantine or contract the virus.
It’s not immediately clear which facility the affected worker worked at.
Around two dozen Amazon workers in New York City walked off the job Monday to protest the company’s decision to keep open a distribution center where multiple employees tested positive for the virus, CBS New York reports.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.