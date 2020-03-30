BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Catholic churches in Baltimore will be closed starting 8 p.m. Monday night, the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Monday afternoon.
“Every parish is now a virtual church and will continue to use technology and other resources to stay connected to parishioners and to enrich their faith lives as we approach Holy Week and Easter, the holiest days in the Church calendar.” the Archdiocese said Monday.
Effective 8 p.m. today, all Catholic churches will be closed until further notice. This prohibits private prayer of any kind at churches in the archdiocese.
Any kind of private prayer at churches in the archdiocese is prohibited at this time, they added.
To find online masses, including Spanish-language services, check out their resources here.
Churches have previously canceled public services as social distancing measures continue to be added by the state. On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a stay-at-home executive order, effective 8 p.m. Monday night.
