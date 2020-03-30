



Ocean City is staying closed to visitors for a bit longer as the coronavirus pandemic continues with more cases being reported across Maryland.

Mayor Rick Meehan is extending the closure of the beach and boardwalk until at least April 30.

They are also closing the Inlet Parking Lot, and anyone who has traveled to or from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials are no longer asking visitors and non-resident property owners to stay home, they are directing them not to come to Ocean City.

Mayor Meehan said that while most people have been listening to the city’s warnings, they still have some people not complying with the requests to stay home.

“If this continues, additional actions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Town of Ocean City is working with the Hotel Motel Restaurant Association to make sure that people are complying with Gov. Hogan’s executive orders.

Property owners are being told to cancel any and all short-term rentals through April 30, including real estate companies and third-party rentals. This includes but isn’t limited to Airbnb, Home Away and VRBO.

“We’re all in this together and need to work together to fight this common enemy,” the mayor said. “The virus is spreading rapidly and we have reached a critical turning point to stop the spread. It is in the best interest of everyone for visitors and property owners to stay home and stay healthy.”

There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.