



The deadline to get your federal REAL ID was extended to Oct. 1, 2021, after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appealed to the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of all the U.S. governors.

Hogan, who’s the Chairman of the National Governors Association, asked for the extension as many motor vehicles authorities across the country, including Maryland, made the decision to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are glad the decision was made to extend the REAL ID deadline as we continue to focus our time and resources fighting this pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “With many services suspended or delayed as a result of COVID-19, this extension will give Marylanders – and citizens across the nation – more time to complete the process once services have returned to normal.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

In Maryland, the one-year extension will allow 300,000 residents to become REAL ID-compliant through their standard driver’s license renewal process.

More than 66% of licensed drivers and state ID holders, about 3.1 million residents, are already REAL ID compliant.

“While I appreciate the responsiveness of Marylanders to REAL ID, our top priority is the safety of our customers and employees,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “I am grateful for Governor Hogan’s leadership in advocating for the deadline to be extended and hope the extension will provide some relief during this difficult time.”

All MDOT MVA branch offices were closed on March 20, 2020. The MVA continues to process emergency business, such as Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) to get truck drivers on the road and keep commerce moving.

Customers needing those emergency services should call 1-800-950-1682 or email COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov.

Maryland residents whose driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits and registrations expire between March 12 and the end of the emergency will have 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted to get their documentation updated.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.