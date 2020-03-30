



Low demand for oil thanks in part to the coronavirus has resulted in gas prices across Maryland being some of the lowest residents have seen in years.

As of Friday, the statewide average was $2.05, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m kind of excited about it. It didn’t even take $20 to fill up my tank today which is crazy,” Shawnta Bates said.

At several gas stations near Cold Spring Lane and Falls Road on Monday, prices were as low as $1.75.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“Gas probably hasn’t been this low since I was like 25,” Cockeysville resident Nicole Saunders said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that as crude oil prices drop to levels not seen since the early 2000s, gas prices are following suit.

“Demand for both crude oil as well as retail gasoline continues to drop as fewer drivers are on the roadways,” AAA spokesperson Ragina Ali said.

Also contributing to the drop at the pump is a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

But many say the prices do not matter as much since most Marylanders are driving less.

“It’s not benefiting (me) because I’m a cab driver and (there’s) no business out here,” Marcele Ouedraogo said.

But Sabatino’s restaurant manager Renato Rotondo is taking advantage of the cheap gas to try to make up for lost business as he makes more deliveries.

“Right now, we’re all hustling, working harder trying to make the dollars you can’t make or that you’ve lost and I guess it’s helping,” Rotondo said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.