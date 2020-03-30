Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey parents: are you looking for more activities for your kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus? Amazon has you covered!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey parents: are you looking for more activities for your kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus? Amazon has you covered!
The e-commerce giant is offering free access to its Amazon Future Engineer classes and programs designed for students in grades 6-12 as well as a virtual robotics program for kids beginning as young as second grade.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
For a full list of programs, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.