CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey parents: are you looking for more activities for your kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus? Amazon has you covered!

The e-commerce giant is offering free access to its Amazon Future Engineer classes and programs designed for students in grades 6-12 as well as a virtual robotics program for kids beginning as young as second grade.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

For a full list of programs, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

