ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you went to jury duty in Anne Arundel County on March 9th or March 12th, you could have been exposed to coronavirus, Anne Arundel County officials said.
A juror who reported on March 9 and 12 tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.
The juror was never assigned to a jury and released on March 12.
“It is not clear that this juror had symptoms of COVID-19 while in the courthouse,” officials said. “Out of an abundance of caution, anyone serving Jury Duty on those days and experiencing symptoms should call their primary care provider.”
Concerned citizens can also call the Anne Arundel County Health Department COVID-19 Health Line at 410-222-7256, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or email covid19info@aacounty.org.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.