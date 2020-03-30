BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The coronavirus and the measures to control it can pose extra challenges for people with special needs, their families and the organizations that serve them.
One Baltimore organization is doing what it can to keep some services running while being mindful of social distancing guidelines.
Penn-Mar Human Services serves more than 400 people with developmental disabilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania. Its direct service providers are hard at work making sure they protect those who can’t live independently and follow self-quarantine guidelines without help.
“So much of our work is about connecting people, not disconnecting and isolating and so our staff are being amazingly creative,” CEO Gregory Miller said.
While some of their programs have been temporarily shut down, others, like their residential program, are ramping up, Miller said.
They’re now using technology to video chat with clients and are taking things one day at a time.
“Following the procedures, good common sense and just making sure that we stay connected in a world that’s sort of disconnecting right now,” Miller said.
