



The coronavirus outbreak is changing how firefighters prepare for their day. The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked new policies for the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, like daily temperature checks, and constant sanitation of equipment.

The less calls these EMTs get, the less they come into contact with the virus.

On Monday, we learned 32 Baltimore County police officers have self-quarantined after two people in their department tested positive for COVID-19. First responders on the frontlines say they’re making sure safety protocols are being strictly followed.

“Again this is all unprecedented,” said Kathleen Resnick. “We’ve never; I’ve been a nurse for 26 years and in the fire department for 29 — I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Resnick is not only the president of the fire company but a registered nurse at a local hospital where things are ramping up.

“We are prepared for a large influx as most hospitals are,” she said. “So on that front, we are good.”

While hospitals are getting busier, call volume here is down. She said much of that can be attributed to people following social distancing guidelines and staying home.

And if you’re at home, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company wants to educate and entertain you, just tune in this Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.

“We talked about putting the ladder up in the air going up 100 feet for a view of Pikesville. We have the jaws of life cutter, spreader tools,” said Joe Schwartz, with Pikesville VFD. “We could take those out so we really are opening up to the community to let us know what they want to see.”

Normally the fire company would allow visitors but COVID-19 has put a stop to that as well, so the internet is where they can communicate with you.

The volunteers in Pikesville said no matter how long the pandemic lasts, they will still be there to answer the call for service and protect the community they love, asking you at home to hang in there and stay positive.

“Americans rise up and that’s what we are trying to do here and lead by example and I think we look to the community to do the same,” Schwartz said.

If you have something you really want to learn about the fire company feel free to reach out to them on Facebook and make the request.

