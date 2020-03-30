



Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is continuing to push for the supervised release of some non-violent inmates at correctional facilities across the state after the first case of an inmate contracting COVID-19 was reported Monday.

In a statement, Mosby called on Gov. Larry Hogan to come up with a plan to keep inmates safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, officials announced two non-correctional contract employees and an inmate had cases of the virus.

Last week, she sent a letter to the governor warning prisons could become “breeding grounds” for the virus and urged the governor to consider releasing inmates who were non-violent, older or had weakened immune systems and were more at risk for contracting COVID-19.

“Today’s news confirming the first coronavirus cases in Maryland prisons underscores that now, more than ever, the Governor must immediately formulate and implement a comprehensive plan for safely handling prisons and COVID-19,” Mosby said in a statement Monday. “I, along with public health officials, public defenders, and criminal justice experts have provided detailed proposals to Governor Hogan and still stand ready to assist him in any way to prevent the spread. The clock is ticking and we must act now to protect the public’s health.”

The city’s state’s attorney’s office is also dropping pending charges for people accused of minor crimes like traffic violations or prostitution.

When asked about the proposal last week, Hogan said it wasn’t a priority.

“Right now we are trying to keep citizens on their home and the last thing I want to do is release people that are now in quarantine,” he said.

