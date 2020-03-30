LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — Even from Los Angeles, fashion designer and Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie is doing what he can to help healthcare staff on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
He and actress and native Baltimorean Bresha Webb teamed up to donate more than 200 masks to Johns Hopkins.
Thankful that my team and I were able to create custom Bč medical masks for doctors at Johns Hopkins. A big thank you to my friend and talented actress @breshawebb who donated to make this possible. I was able to create 200+ masks to send back home to Baltimore❤️. Bč is the logo but in this case it stands for Baltimore City / Baltimore County. Thank you for your courageous work! (Bč Masks are not for sale)
"Bč is the logo but in this case it stands for Baltimore City / Baltimore County. Thank you for your courageous work!" he wrote on Instagram.
Another Maryland native, fashion designer Christian Siriano, also posted on Instagram he’s making hundreds of masks for medical professionals.
“The gowns take a backseat to our mission right now. Another 600 masks made ready to ship today!” he wrote.
