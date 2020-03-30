CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
By Nicole Baker
LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — Even from Los Angeles, fashion designer and Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie is doing what he can to help healthcare staff on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

He and actress and native Baltimorean Bresha Webb teamed up to donate more than 200 masks to Johns Hopkins.

“Bč is the logo but in this case it stands for Baltimore City / Baltimore County. Thank you for your courageous work!” he wrote on Instagram.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Another Maryland native, fashion designer Christian Siriano, also posted on Instagram he’s making hundreds of masks for medical professionals.

“The gowns take a backseat to our mission right now. Another 600 masks made ready to ship today!” he wrote.

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

