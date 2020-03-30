CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMHomefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and local police have responded to more than 300 calls reporting businesses and individuals not complying with Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order limiting the size of gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Maryland State Police said its troopers have conducted nearly 5,600 business and crowd compliance checks.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

So far, at least two people have been arrested for violating the order which bans gatherings of 10 or more people.

A Charles County man is being held without bail after allegedly holding a bonfire with around 60 people despite a previous warning from police and a Baltimore County man has been charged after allegedly hosting a party at a hotel for a group of teenagers involving alcohol.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply