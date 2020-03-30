Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and local police have responded to more than 300 calls reporting businesses and individuals not complying with Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order limiting the size of gatherings due to the coronavirus.
Maryland State Police said its troopers have conducted nearly 5,600 business and crowd compliance checks.
So far, at least two people have been arrested for violating the order which bans gatherings of 10 or more people.
A Charles County man is being held without bail after allegedly holding a bonfire with around 60 people despite a previous warning from police and a Baltimore County man has been charged after allegedly hosting a party at a hotel for a group of teenagers involving alcohol.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.