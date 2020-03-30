



There are now 77 residents of a nursing home in Carroll County that have tested positive for COVID-19, and 27 members of the staff are also experiencing symptoms.

A second resident has died from the coronavirus, he was over 80-years-old.

Chopper 13 was over the nursing home where there is an emergency response. A number of emergency responders including the Maryland National Guard responded. It is unclear whether it was specifically for the second resident’s death, but WJZ will update with more information once we have it confirmed.

Eighteen of the facility’s 95 residents tested negative. Sixteen of the patients have been hospitalized.

Officials said the outbreak occurred at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where there were originally 66 patients who tested positive as of Saturday.

Pleasant View Nursing Home said The Carroll County Health Department has provided them with additional personal protective equipment for staff protection.

The Maryland National Guard is deploying a medical unit to assess all residents’ conditions and determine which need a higher level of care. The Health Department is providing more medical staff to the facility beginning Tuesday.

One resident of the nursing facility died after being diagnosed Saturday, officials said. The resident was a man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions.

The Carroll County Health Department released the following statement Saturday:

“Pleasant View Nursing Home continues to cooperate with and follow the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health and the Carroll County Health Department. We’re maintaining constant communication and will continue to provide resources and support to the patients, their families and facility staff during this difficult time.”

The Carroll Hospital also provided additional staffing and assets to support the facility, according to Pleasant View Nursing Home.

There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.