BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the American Red Cross facing blood shortages due to blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak, healthy people are needed to donate to help patients.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center will host an emergency blood drive April 17 and April 20-23 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Johns Hopkins Asthma & Allergy Center, located at 5501 Hopkins Bayview Circle, in Baltimore.
The American Red Cross will abide by social distancing standards and is setting up their drives to keep as much distance between donors.
However, anyone who traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea- or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19- you’re asked to postpone a donation for 28 days.
For more information or to schedule a life-saving donation, call 410-550-0289. To learn more about COVID-19 and the Red Cross’ blood donation safety protocols, visit the Red Cross website.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.