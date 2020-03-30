ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Three new testing sites at motor vehicle emission centers are now open to screen and test more people for the coronavirus, Gov. Hogan said Monday.
The drive-thru testing sites are in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air, and people can get tested free of charge.
However, the governor said, testing is still limited in the state and are strictly for those who have referrals from their health care provider or a doctor.
“This is for at-risk people with symptoms of the disease who will not be tested in emergency rooms or crowded offices, the point is to pull people away from those health care facilities to spare the emergency rooms allow for testing, this is not for everyone,” said Fran Phillips, Dep. Secretary for Public Health Services within Maryland.
The testing sites are working in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Department of Transportation, State Highway Administration, Maryland State Police, Maryland National Guard and local agencies.
In addition, Prince George’s County has a new drive-thru testing site, open at FedEx Field in partnership with UMMS, Maryland National Guard, state police and Prince George’s County Police.
Residents can call Prince George’s County Health at 301-883-6627 for more information on testing.
There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.