



A group of neighbors in Millers Island are answering the call from healthcare workers in need of masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sounds of hope can be heard at Candy Evans-Craven’s home. Her daughter Arin Gayheart heard that hospitals are in need of masks — lots of them.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“I saw a Facebook post about them needing masks, people to make masks, and of course, I thought of my mom,” Gayheart said.

Evans has sewn her whole life, and now her home has become a makeshift factory with her and her friends and neighbors making hundreds of masks.

“There’s a pocket in our masks. You can easily slide one of these in there,” said Bobbi Jo Hodson.

The idea is to protect the real N95 mask so it can be reused.

Eight people, including Candy’s daughter Mackenzie, are making the masks. So far, they’ve put together more than 400 and have requests for nearly 200 more.

Though they’ve spent hundreds of dollars and aren’t charging a thing for the masks, donations are now covering the cost.

“This is such a weird time for everybody. And it feels good to help people who really, really need this right now,” Gayheart said.

They’ve also set up a Facebook page with more information; click here to view it.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.