LINEBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A 64-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly making arson threats in Carroll County, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday.
David Sterner is also a suspect in two barn fires in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, just over the state line from Carroll County, officials said.
According to the sheriff’s office, police in Pennsylvania identified Sterner as the suspect in the barn fires and then learned he went to a home in the 3400 block of Traceys Mill Road where he made more arson threats.
Officials did not specify the nature of the threats or who they were against.
He was arrested Friday afternoon. Online court records show he was ordered to be held without bond after a hearing Monday.