PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a man after they responded to a domestic-related shooting in Parkville on Sunday.
County police responded to the 100 block of Walnut Avenue after getting a call about a shooting. Detectives learned the suspect was involved in an altercation with a woman at his home when another man tried to intervene.
The suspect allegedly shot the man in the lower body, and was then subdued and disarmed by others in the home who held him until officers got to the scene, police said.
Both the victim and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and are both expected to survive.
The suspect is identified as James Thomas Blue, 59, of the same address. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and the use of a firearm in a felony.
He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.