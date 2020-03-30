COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland delivered more than 10,000 N95 and surgical masks to hospitals with the University of Maryland Medical System, in an effort to support health care workers with personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From emergency stockpiles stored 15+ years ago, #UMD delivered 10,000+ N95 and surgical face masks to @umms hospitals in Baltimore for the COVID-19 crisis
— Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) March 30, 2020
UMD President Wallace Loh said the masks came from emergency stockpiles store 15-plus years ago.
Schools across the state at the K-12 level have been donating their medical supplies as classes are canceled until April 24.
There are over 1,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, and 15 deaths reported. Gov. Hogan issued a “stay-at-home” executive order, directing all people to stay home unless there is an “essential” reason to do so including essential work and certain activities.
