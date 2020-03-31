BOZEMAN, Mont. (WJZ) — A reporter and east Baltimore native’s viral encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park has now become a public safety campaign.
Former WJZ web producer Deion Broxton was working on a story at the park when he saw a herd of bison. As the herd walked toward him, he said, “Oh no, I’m not messing with you.”
There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF
— Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020
That quip led the National Park Service to use his words on a new safety poster featuring a bison silhouette.
‘I’m Not Messing With You’ | Former WJZ Staffer, Baltimore Native Deion Broxton Becomes Viral Hit Over Yellowstone Bison Video
You saw the tweet, and thanks to our coworkers @NatlParkService we now have a commemorative wildlife safety poster. Thanks again to @DeionNBCMT for the much needed laugh! #YellowstonePledge https://t.co/jOMEWH4EaJ https://t.co/fEVa5yteQP pic.twitter.com/av19pCRZ4q
— YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 30, 2020
“Thanks again to (Deion) for the much needed laugh,” park staff wrote on Twitter.
The original video has more than 11 million views on Broxton’s Twitter page as of Tuesday night.