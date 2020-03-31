Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s son has tested positive for the coronavirus in Louisiana, the police department confirmed Tuesday evening.
A department spokesperson said Harrison’s son is recovering in that state and did not provide information about his condition.
Prior to becoming the head of the Baltimore Police Department, Harrison led the police department in New Orleans.
As of Tuesday evening, Louisiana has seen 5,237 confirmed coronavirus cases and 239 deaths, according to the state’s health department.
Maryland, meanwhile, has seen 1,660 confirmed cases.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.