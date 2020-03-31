BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second week in a row, an effort is underway to help local restaurants hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Great American Takeout movement encourages people to order takeout from restaurants and post photos of their food on social media to spread the word.
Last Tuesday, numerous Marylanders took part, sharing snapshots of their meals using #GreatAmericanTakeout.
Today is The Great American Takeout! Give us a call to order your carry out or curbside delivery. Call 410-821-9550 to order. Thank you for your support!#greatamericantakeout #towsontakeout #carryout #curbside #flattenthecurve #towsoneats #towsonrestaurants pic.twitter.com/EPeriMeNLr
— Razorbacks Grill (@rbxgrill) March 24, 2020
Yup I got soup & a 1/2 chicken salad sandwich @AtwatersFood #Towson drive-thru for lunch #GreatAmericanTakeout pic.twitter.com/8ZZyS1mYnx
— Gina Crash (@GinaCrash) March 24, 2020
Rocked #GreatAmericanTakeout with @LedoPizza today! No cutting corners for small businesses 🍕🥗🙌 #shopsmall #eatlocal pic.twitter.com/1AZeUV8dyx
— kate rowe (@katekatebear) March 24, 2020
WJZ has put together a list of Baltimore-area restaurants offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic; click here for the full list. See a restaurant we’re missing? Email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.