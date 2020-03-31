CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1,660 Cases Of COVID-19, 20+ Deaths Reported
By Vic Carter
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Great American Takeout, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second week in a row, an effort is underway to help local restaurants hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Great American Takeout movement encourages people to order takeout from restaurants and post photos of their food on social media to spread the word.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Last Tuesday, numerous Marylanders took part, sharing snapshots of their meals using #GreatAmericanTakeout.

WJZ has put together a list of Baltimore-area restaurants offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic; click here for the full list. See a restaurant we’re missing? Email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Vic Carter

Comments

Leave a Reply