ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There are now 1,660 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, according to state numbers, up 247 cases from Monday morning.
There have been 18 deaths reported in the state from the coronavirus, including two from a Carroll County nursing home, both men over the age of 80 with underlying medical conditions.
The number of cases in the DMV Capital Region has tripled in less than a week, jumping to over 3,100 confirmed cases, according to the state.
In a press conference Monday, Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for the state.
Here is a breakdown by county:
- Anne Arundel-127
- Baltimore City-187
- Baltimore County-227
- Calvert-15
- Caroline-4
- Carroll-92
- Cecil-14
- Charles-40
- Frederick-33
- Garrett-3
- Harford-25
- Howard-117
- Kent-3
- Montgomery-388
- Prince George’s-341
- Queen Anne’s-4
- St. Mary’s-15
- Somerset-1
- Talbot-3
- Washington-11
- Wicomico-7
- Worcester-3
Here is a breakdown by age range:
- 0-9 6
- 10-19 32
- 20-29 215
- 30-39 290
- 40-49 304
- 50-59 335
- 60-69 260
- 70-79 157
- 80+ 61
More than 14,868 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
429 people have been hospitalized, with 53 released from isolation.
