CORONAVIRUS IN MD:'Stay At Home' Order In Effect
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There are now 1,660 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, according to state numbers, up 247 cases from Monday morning.

There have been 18 deaths reported in the state from the coronavirus, including two from a Carroll County nursing home, both men over the age of 80 with underlying medical conditions.

The number of cases in the DMV Capital Region has tripled in less than a week, jumping to over 3,100 confirmed cases, according to the state.

In a press conference Monday, Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for the state.

Here is a breakdown by county:

  • Anne Arundel-127
  • Baltimore City-187
  • Baltimore County-227
  • Calvert-15
  • Caroline-4
  • Carroll-92
  • Cecil-14
  • Charles-40
  • Frederick-33
  • Garrett-3
  • Harford-25
  • Howard-117
  • Kent-3
  • Montgomery-388
  • Prince George’s-341
  • Queen Anne’s-4
  • St. Mary’s-15
  • Somerset-1
  • Talbot-3
  • Washington-11
  • Wicomico-7
  • Worcester-3

Here is a breakdown by age range:

  • 0-9 6
  •  10-19 32
  • 20-29 215
  • 30-39 290
  • 40-49 304
  • 50-59 335
  • 60-69 260
  • 70-79 157
  • 80+ 61

More than 14,868 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

429 people have been hospitalized, with 53 released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply