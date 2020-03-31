



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced Tuesday that another city resident has died from coronavirus. It’s the third reported death in the city.

That victim was a woman in her 70s.

“On behalf of the city of Baltimore, we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family,” Young said. “This is a tragic reminder of the dangers associated with COVID-19.”

The mayor reminded residents to stay indoors unless they must leave for an essential reason.

“We really need everyone to stay home. Period,” Young said.

The city has more than 187 cases of coronavirus, the city’s health commissioner reported. The number grew by more than 100 in seven days.

Across Maryland, there are more than 1,660 cases and 20 deaths reported. Frederick County also reported its first death Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Both the fire and police departments said they are taking measures to keep both first responders and the public safe when they respond to calls.

Two Baltimore County firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 last week. A city police officer also tested positive for coronavirus.

The police department created an audio message that officers can use to disperse large groups.

Commissioner Michael Harrison did address the police-involved shooting from Monday night. He said that armed suspect died as a result of the shooting.

“So let me be clear, the Baltimore Police Department is continuing to enforce the laws in our city,” Harrison said. They are adding capacity and personnel, by adding people from different units to increase visibility.

Thirty-nine officers are currently quarantined due to various reasons from traveling or other possible exposure.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.