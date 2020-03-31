FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County Health Department reports the first death of a local resident from COVID-19, a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.
“I am deeply saddened to announce this loss,” said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the Health Officer of the Frederick County Health Department. “We hope that the family will receive support from their friends and neighbors as they share the news of the passing of their family member. We know that many in our community will experience similar losses as more people die from COVID-19. This is a sobering reminder of the risk that this virus poses.”
As of Tuesday morning there were 18 deaths in Maryland related to the coronavirus. There are now at least 19 deaths in the state.
All Frederick County residents can call 866-411-6803 to reach the local 211 center with general questions about coronavirus or COVID-19.