



A Baltimore business isn’t letting the coronavirus stop them from helping kids stay active.

Groove Kidz is a mobile creative movement, dance and gymnastics organization that serves around 40 different daycare facilities and pre-schools across the state.

Since the closure of schools and childcare facilities due to COVID-19, Groove Kidz can no longer teach its classes in-person, but owners Margo Burr and Joy Burley are still finding ways to get children up and moving.

“Now because we’re going through COVID-19, we’ve had no choice but to do our business online, bring it virtually to children online and they absolutely love it,” Burr said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Their goal is to keep kids engaged through the quarantine.

“We want to take that stress off from parents for the 40 minutes that we offer throughout the day to break away from the day-to-day,” Burr said.

Now they’re offering a 20-minute routine two times each day using live streaming services like Facebook Live and Zoom. Children ages two and up can join in from home at no charge.

“We’re doing push-ups, jumping jacks, marching in place, we’re doing just a lot of interactive things,” Burley said.

The owners said it’s important to maintain some sense of normalcy during these challenging times.

“We’re trying to add value to these parents’ lives and to the children’s lives because they can’t help that this is going on right now,” Burr said. “We don’t want to take this away from them so we want to continue to give it to you any way we can.”

Even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, Groove Kidz will continue to offer the live streaming sessions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.