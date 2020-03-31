



Maryland State Police will be on the lookout for people violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders. But if you’re confused on what that actually means, the agency more clearly explained what they are looking for, so you know what is and what is not allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order Monday morning redefining what essential activities are and which businesses can still operate during the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.

The state has ordered that each law enforcement officer or political subdivision will execute and enforce this order, and anyone who “knowingly and willfully violates this order is guilty of a misdemeanor.” If convicted, they could be imprisoned no more than one year or a fine “not exceeding $5,000 or both.”

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it’s for an essential job or an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said in a press conference Monday.

For those who are driving to and from places, a trooper will not make traffic stops simply to ask drivers where they’re going to see if their travel is essential or not.

However, “in the course of the regular performance of his/her duties,” such as during a crash investigation or a regular traffic stop, the trooper learns information that indicates the individual is engaged in non-essential travel, enforcement action can be taken.

State police also said while it’s not necessary for Maryland drivers to have documentation about the purpose of travel, having it with you might resolve questions from police about your travel.

They remind citizens that the “stay at home” executive order doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to leave the house. You can go to the store to get groceries or prescriptions, seek medical attention at an urgent care facility, get cleaning or laundry supplies or necessities for your pets or livestock.

If you’re wondering what is specifically deemed “essential,” we’ve broken it down for you here.

