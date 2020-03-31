



A Mexican restaurant known for its tacos is offering a few side essentials to go with their cuisine.

Adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic, Vida Taco Bar is now a pop-up grocery store for the community.

“We want the community to know we’re not just a normal business here, but we’re also your neighbors here,” co-owner John Miller said. “We’re also your friends and we’re trying to get through this together and help each other out.”

Customers can get loaves of bread, toilet paper, fruit and margaritas to go, all without entering the store. Even the clipboards are sanitized.

“We’re just throwing everything we can at it to try to keep everyone’s mental sanity and every little bit counts,” general manager Sam Wyatt said.

From the air, Chopper 13 showed chalked x’s on the ground to encourage social distancing. That’s where customers wait until they get to the front.

The restaurant’s owners said it’s needed to get through this invisible enemy that’s made such a visible impact on all of our lives. Through it all, Baltimore will always be together.

Wyatt said the atmosphere is important.

“We’re just trying to make everybody happy. That’s our goal, he said. “We’re out here pumping the music. We’re trying to send out some good vibes.”

Vida Taco Bar is also taking online orders. They’re open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

