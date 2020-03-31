



Three more residents of a Carroll County nursing home hit hard by the coronavirus have died, the county’s health department announced Tuesday.

A National Guard medic unit arrived at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy Tuesday to help assess the facility’s 95 residents after dozens were announced to have been sickened by the coronavirus.

The deaths include:

A woman in her 60s,

Two men in their 70s,

A man in his 80s, and

A man in his 90s.

All five had underlying medical conditions, officials said. At least two residents of the nursing home had died prior to Tuesday.

In total, 77 positive cases have been tied to the facility; 18 tests have come back negative. A number of residents have since been taken to area hospitals for additional care.

The county’s health department said all of the results of residents’ tests have come back. It is now waiting for the results from staff members’ tests.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Carroll County resident Cathy Harris got emotional thinking about how the virus could impact the facility’s residents and staff.

“I feel really heartbroken for those affected,” Harris said. “I just wonder what can I do. I can’t help them but I can help someone else.”

She spoke to WJZ outside a grocery store after picking up food for an elderly neighbor.

“I just feel like at a time like this there are so many unknowns and we can’t go on just not doing anything, we need to live, treat people kindly and be the best people we can be,” Harris said.

A safe social distance away, Mike Switlick was getting out of his truck to head into the store to pick up an online order. Before doing so, he put on a pair of gloves.

“This is probably just for my own personal thought process, but I don’t know if it’ll save me,” he said.

Switlick and his wife have been following the news of the outbreak for weeks because they’re worried about their own health.

“I have young kids grandchildren and my wife is, she and I are in the (high-risk category). I’m diabetic; she has a lung condition, so if we get it chances are it might not be good,” he said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.