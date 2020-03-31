BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Giant Foods is donating $1,550,000 to help Maryland communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donations are going to nonprofit partners across the state to support those struggling to access food and supplies.
They’ll be distributed to:
- $550,000 and 1,200 hams will go to Giant’s five local Feeding America Food banks: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
- $500,000 to Johns Hopkins University to support response efforts, patient care and research on the virus.
- $500,000 divided among local nonprofits including: Save the Children, No Kids Hungry, Meals on Wheels, Blessings in a Backpack, Boys & Girls Club and Martha’s Table.
The grocery chain is also offering customers the opportunity to help their neighbors who may be affected by the pandemic, or those who are food insecure eithe rthrough the Flexible Rewards Program, which can designate Flexible Points to dollar donations to the food bank partners or customers can “Round Up” the change on their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar amount, also going to the food bank partners.
