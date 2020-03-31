CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1,660 Cases Of COVID-19. 18 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay at home order Monday to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Maryland. Although he previously closed all non-essential businesses, he asked residents to practice social distancing and not gather in groups larger than 10.

Marylanders concerned about businesses breaking the order have several ways to bring attention to any issues.

“Workers with concerns about their businesses being open can email Secretary.Commerce@maryland.gov for guidance and information,” the governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted.

You can also file a complaint with the health department.

To file a consumer complaint, go to the Attorney General’s website, just hit the red “File a Consumer Complaint” button.  You must provide documentation of the price gouging, receipt, picture, etc. Here’s a helpful FAQ.

