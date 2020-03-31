BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens season ticket holders will get a little leeway to get their payments in this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15.
Accounts that have already chosen to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April and remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.
“We’re constantly monitoring the serious impact this public health crisis is having on our fans and community,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. “Priorities have shifted for many people, and rightfully so. We hope this adjustment offers some relief at a time when families and businesses are forced to deal with more pressing needs.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The April payment deferral and four-week shift will also apply to payment plan charges for Permanent Seat License purchases. If an account holder wants to still make a payment now, it can still be accepted, but there is no requirement.
If season ticket holders have any questions or would like to discuss their account, they are encouraged to email ravens.ticketoffice@ravens.nfl.net or call (410) 261-RAVE (7283) and press four (4) to leave a voicemail. The Ravens’ ticket office staff will respond as soon as possible within normal business hours.