



Saturday night was all about giving back for Ellicot City DJ Chris Kopec and his virtual party viewers.

“[A friend] said look I’ve got a challenge for you. If you can get 50,000 people online on Saturday night I’ll donate some chicken,” said Kopec.

Owner of Holly Poultry, Zach Fine promised Kopec a donation a pound of chicken per viewer if he got enough people watching his one of his Facebook Live virtual parties. The parties have become a popular way for families to bond and dance at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, just before 9 p.m., they all did it.

“50,000 pounds of chicken donated by Holly Poultry congratulations thank you America!” Kopec said over his microphone to viewers.

But Fine did not stop there.

“On Sunday it was my wife’s birthday, so on Saturday night, Zach threw on an additional 10,000 pounds of chicken,” said Kopec.

The chicken is going to people all across Central Maryland during a pandemic when the need is high.

With the help of United Way, Holly Poultry is bringing the chicken to non-profits across the region such as City of Refuge Baltimore in Brooklyn.

“The fact that we’re getting this chicken delivery at this time is really critical. So that they can continue to eat and sustain life during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Billy Humphrey, the Executive Director of City of Refuge Baltimore.

The first donation will go out to families in need on Thursday. Kopec’s next party is planned for Saturday at 7 p.m.

The first donation will go out to families in need on Thursday. Kopec's next party is planned for Saturday at 7 p.m.