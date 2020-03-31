Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects in the deadly shooting from mid-March in Southeast Baltimore have been arrested, police said Tuesday.
28-year-old Sergio Jones was shot and killed in the 400 block of S. Lehigh Street on March 16.
Police arrested 19-year-old Jerry Cruz of the 3700 block of E. Lombard Street on March 17, and 19-year-old Ulises Lopez of the 700 block of Rappola Street was arrested on March 30.
Cruz and Lopez are being held without bail and both are charged with first and second-degree murder.