THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A Thurmont man who police called a known gang member was arrested Tuesday morning in Frederick County.

Richard Haslup. Credit: Maryland State Police

Richard John Haslup, 32, was arrested on an open probation violation warrant. Police said he was in possession of a firearm.

Troopers searched his home in Thurmont and reportedly found multiple firearms that he was legally not allowed to possess.

State police said Haslup is a member of the Dead Man Incorporated gang. He was taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

More charges in Frederick County are possible, police said.

