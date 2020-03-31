Comments
THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — A Thurmont man who police called a known gang member was arrested Tuesday morning in Frederick County.
Richard John Haslup, 32, was arrested on an open probation violation warrant. Police said he was in possession of a firearm.
Troopers searched his home in Thurmont and reportedly found multiple firearms that he was legally not allowed to possess.
State police said Haslup is a member of the Dead Man Incorporated gang. He was taken to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
More charges in Frederick County are possible, police said.