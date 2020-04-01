



A Baltimore County police detective who was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant as part of a U.S. Marshals task force has returned to work.

Detective Dave Swinney was one of two officers who were shot in Baltimore on February 12 while serving a warrant on a man wanted in connection with a domestic shooting in Philadelphia.

Swinney spent days recovering from his injuries at Shock Trauma. He credited his fellow officers’ quick actions applying a tourniquet to his wound with saving his life.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department posted a video of its officers welcoming Swinney back to work.

“Welcome back, Dave!” his coworkers said with smiles on their faces.

“Dave, you are a rock star. Welcome back!” Chief Melissa Hyatt said in the video.

Swinney, who’s now on modified duty, said he wanted to come back to help the department amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The other officer who was shot, Detective Rob Adams from the Baltimore Police Department, was released from the hospital hours after the shooting.

The details of the shooting are still unclear, but WJZ has learned the suspect, Michael Marullo, did not fire his gun.