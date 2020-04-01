



One Baltimore pastor says Gov. Larry Hogan’s order is infringing upon his First Amendment rights to gather at church on Sundays.

The Rev. Alwin Gwynn, Sr. was in the middle of his benediction to 10 churchgoers Sunday at the Friendship Baptist Church when security told him police were there and trying to come inside.

Gwynn told officers the church was a sanctuary and that they must remain outside. When he was done, he walked outside and asked them, “Why are you here?”

According to Gwynn, the officers asked him if he was aware of the governor’s order. Gwynn told him he was following the 10 people or fewer guidelines and asked them to call their superiors for clarification.

When asked for comment, Baltimore police only emailed WJZ the police report.

According to the police report, officers notified church officials twice that they were in violation of the governor’s orders, but Gwynn told them he would not be canceling any of his worship services in the future.

Gwynn, who’s been a pastor at the Loch Raven Boulevard church for 37 years, said he believes the governor’s order infringes upon his constitutional rights.

“We are an essential entity,” Gwynn said to WJZ. “We’re on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

He told WJZ he’s been following the CDC’s guidelines on faith-based organizations — from making sure there are handwashing facilities to practicing social distancing and even putting up posters to notify the community.

He says the church’s outreach ministry feeds those in need. On Friday, he said they gave away food and hold monthly food drop-offs with food banks.

Parishioners are supporting Gwynn’s decision to keep the church doors open, he said.

Gwynn delivers Sunday sermon across two radio stations but said church isn’t meant to be done virtually.

“This is not about who can come to church, it’s more about our First Amendment rights,” he said. “The right to peaceful assembly.”

He said the New Testament tells us to come together to worship and that Jesus Christ spent his life healing.

According to the CDC’s guidelines for faith-based organizations, depending on the level of community transmission, churches can remain open if they limit gatherings to 10 or less and practice social distancing and other preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, when there’s “substantial community transmission” all gathers should be canceled or postponed. The guidelines say to defer to local health departments or authorities for guidance.

In Baltimore, with more than 200 cases, the city’s health commissioner has said there’s evidence of community transmission. Statewide, there are nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 30 deaths reported.

As for this Sunday, Gwynn said he still has to make up his mind about what he’s going to do.

“It’s Palm Sunday, I’m expecting a larger crowd,” he said. “I can only control who’s inside the church, I cannot control who’s outside.”

