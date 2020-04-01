



Coronavirus testing has expanded now to several locations normally used for vehicle emission testing.

Three locations — in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air — opened Wednesday. The sites are limited because COVID-19 tests are.

All three will be open limited hours and require an appointment and an order from a health care provider.

Patients start by snaking their way through the parking lot, directed by the National Guard up to a triage tent. From there, they show an ID and workers make sure the person has an appointment.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Armando Garcia was one of the patients who visited the Glen Burnie location for a coronavirus test Wednesday.

“I was symptomatic for the last week, so I called my provider and I told her about my symptoms,” he said.

Garcia said he has a cough, aches and pains, sweats and trouble sleeping. He was in and out of the testing site in about five minutes after a nasal swab.

“(There was) just a little discomfort when they took the swab. It looks like it touches your brain, but nothing major,” he said.

The trio of testing sites joins another test site at FedEx Field in Landover.

On CNN Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan spoke about the importance — and shortage — of tests.

“Without the test, we really are flying blind. We’re kind of guessing about where the outbreaks are,” he said.

Garcia will now spend the next three to five days waiting for the results.

“Nowadays, it’s important, specifically because if I’m positive, I don’t want to be out there contaminating people,” he said.

For the latest hours, click below for:

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.