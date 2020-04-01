CORONAVIRUS IN MD:1,985 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, 31 Deaths Reported
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Hood College announced Wednesday that it will postpone its 2020 Commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hood College also said that it will postpone related activities, including Senior Week, the baccalaureate service, the ROTC commissioning ceremony, the doctoral hooding ceremony, the nursing pinning ceremony and the graduate degree reception.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The college has identified three possible alternative dates for the ceremony; October 2020, January 2021 or May 2021. It has created a short survey outlining these options.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

