CORONAVIRUS IN MD:1,985 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, 31 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now three COVID-19 cases at the Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center & Hospital in Baltimore, the city’s health commissioner confirms.

Tuesday night, five cases were confirmed at a senior living facility in northeast Baltimore. 

The city’s health department said it’s following up to see who else those who tested positive may have come into contact with.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: 

The FutureCare Cold Spring facility released a statement identifying the cases as residents:

“Over the last week, some of our residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). Current residents and staff are being monitored closely and the Facility is working in conjunction with the Health Department to conduct further testing on any residents or staff exhibiting symptoms, as well as identifying those individuals requiring quarantine pending testing.”

Nursing homes across the area are seeing a number of cases pop into their facilities. In Carroll County, the Pleasant View Nursing Home has 77 cases, with five deaths reported.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

