BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Six residents and a staff member at a Baltimore County nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The residents of Genesis Loch Raven Center in Parkville who tested positive were five women between the ages of 50 and 89 and a man in his 80s. The staff member, a woman in her 50s, tested positive but has since been cleared to return to work.
At Heritage Center in Dundalk, one resident and one staff member also tested positive.
A spokesperson for both facilities released a statement saying they have been meeting regularly to address concerns about COVID-19 and have increased screening for residents.
The statement reads in part:
“Since early March, we have had in place enhanced employee and patient screenings and precautions. More recently, we restricted patients and residents to their rooms and are conducting three times daily monitoring of patient/residents’ temperature and symptoms. We have also instituted visitation restrictions, except for exceptional circumstances such as end-of-life situations. To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology. ”
Nursing homes across the state have been hit hard by the virus; in Carroll County, five residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home have died and dozens more have contracted COVID-19. In Frederick County, six residents of a rehabilitation center also tested positive for the virus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.