FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Six residents of a rehabilitation center in Frederick have tested positive for coronavirus, one of whom has died, county health officials said Wednesday evening.
Three of the infected residents at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center are male and three are female. Their ages range from 71 to 86, officials said.
The resident who died was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. The other five are being treated at the facility.
Four other residents tested negative.
Officials said the facility is screening staff members before each shift to make sure they aren’t showing symptoms.
