



There’s a new way to file for unemployment in Maryland after the system was inundated with calls and emails last week.

The state’s Division of Unemployment Insurance’s website and call centers had an unprecedented volume of users after many Marylanders were furloughed or laid off from jobs with non-essential businesses.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience during these uncertain times,” the unemployment office said in a statement. “Please be assured that Maryland does not have a waiting week like many other states do. No matter when or how they file, Marylanders become eligible for benefits starting after the day after they separated from employment. If you are eligible, you will be paid for all benefits due.”

Marylanders don’t need to file within a week of unemployment and will be due all benefits from the day after they are laid off.

There’s now an updated process to file a claim to help with the daily volume:

If your last name starts with A – F, file your claim on Monday.

If your last name starts with G – N, file your claim on Tuesday.

If your last name starts with O – Z, file your claim on Wednesday.

Claim filing is open to all last names by phone on Thursday and Friday and online Thursday through Sunday.

Filing later in the week will not delay your payment or affect the date of your claim, according to officials.

Some more tips from officials:

We strongly encourage you to utilize our online NetClaims application to file your claim. This online application is available 24/7, but we are strongly encouraging Marylanders to file during non-peak hours, like early in the morning and late in the evening (8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.), for faster processing speeds.

Our current telephone hours are from Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3:30 pm. Beginning Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, our Claims Centers telephone lines will be further extended and open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. To contact a Claim Center, call 410-949-0022.

If you are having difficulty placing a call or accessing our website, claimants can e-mail questions to ui.inquiry@maryland.gov. Employers can e-mail questions to dluiemployerassistance-labor@maryland.gov or contact 410-767-2412. Claims may only be filed by phone or online; claims cannot be filed by email.

If your employment or business has been impacted by the coronavirus, please read our COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions. To learn more about the work search requirement exemption, visit the Work Search FAQs.

Employers should also read our Bulk Claims For Frequently Asked Questions to determine if they are eligible for this service. We strongly encourage employers to contact the Division of Unemployment Insurance by e-mailing UI.BulkClaim@maryland.gov or calling 410-853-1700 to initiate the bulk claims process.

For more information, click here.