CORONAVIRUS IN MD:1,985 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, Over 30 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan said Wednesday that he lost a “good friend” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Earlier this week, I lost a good friend, fellow Marylander, and all-around great guy, Jerry Manley, to COVID-19,” Hogan said on Twitter.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hogan said Manley led a 33-year career in law enforcement serving Prince George’s County.

He also said that Manley was an advocated for the Special Olympics and Children’s National Hospital.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

