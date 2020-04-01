ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan said Wednesday that he lost a “good friend” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Earlier this week, I lost a good friend, fellow Marylander, and all-around great guy, Jerry Manley, to COVID-19,” Hogan said on Twitter.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 1, 2020
Hogan said Manley led a 33-year career in law enforcement serving Prince George’s County.
He also said that Manley was an advocated for the Special Olympics and Children’s National Hospital.
