BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland schools superintendent Karen Salmon will stay on as the department’s leader for an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salmon agreed to a new, one-year contract through June 30, 2021. In December, she announced she planned to step down at the end of her term in June.
The Maryland Board of Education said it’s ending its search for Salmon’s replacement given “the unprecedented business conditions” resulting from COVID-19.
