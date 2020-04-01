CORONAVIRUS IN MD:1,985 Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed, 31 Deaths Reported
Filed Under:coronavirus and schools, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Karen Salmon, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland schools superintendent Karen Salmon will stay on as the department’s leader for an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salmon agreed to a new, one-year contract through June 30, 2021. In December, she announced she planned to step down at the end of her term in June.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Maryland Board of Education said it’s ending its search for Salmon’s replacement given “the unprecedented business conditions” resulting from COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply